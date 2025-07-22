Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 59.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 370.8% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 158.8% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $132.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.38.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total transaction of $277,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,054,588.30. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.03, for a total value of $333,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 117,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,009,163.04. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $7,844,775 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $108.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.78 and a twelve month high of $119.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 51.93% and a net margin of 20.76%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.32) EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

