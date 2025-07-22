General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.04 and last traded at $49.14, with a volume of 6257854 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised General Mills from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price target on General Mills and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on General Mills from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.73.

General Mills Trading Up 2.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.28.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of General Mills by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $798,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 16,522 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,453,000 after purchasing an additional 33,292 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

