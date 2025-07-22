General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $294.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $297.11 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.61%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

