GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 553,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,281 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $110,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its stake in GE Aerospace by 46.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE traded down $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $259.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,826,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,632,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.37. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $150.20 and a one year high of $272.80.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Activity at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total value of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective (up from $227.00) on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.