Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 8,704 Shares of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

Garner Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the period. International Paper accounts for 1.7% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 2.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in International Paper by 1.5% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 6.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE IP traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $51.78. The stock had a trading volume of 653,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,657,725. The company has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper Company has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $60.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 158.12%.

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on IP. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.65.

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

