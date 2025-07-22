Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 71 Shares of Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its position in Seaboard Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Seaboard by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seaboard during the first quarter worth about $135,000. 22.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SEB traded up $21.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3,051.84. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,267. Seaboard Corporation has a 12-month low of $2,365.00 and a 12-month high of $3,300.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,781.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,649.22.
Seaboard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Seaboard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural and ocean transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
