Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 2,524 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Garner Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Zillow Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeremy Wacksman sold 10,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $757,676.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 171,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,242.66. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total transaction of $549,011.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,239.38. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,093 shares of company stock worth $6,989,688 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of ZG stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.23. 92,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 555,818. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.30 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.11. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of -221.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 2.09.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.