Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 1,098 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. AutoNation comprises approximately 1.3% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AN traded up $1.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.62. The company had a trading volume of 24,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,842. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.77. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $217.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AutoNation from $187.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.88.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

