Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Garner Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% during the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADP traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $304.07. 150,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.80 and a 52 week high of $329.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $312.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 77.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $298.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $309.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

