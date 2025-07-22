Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $707,000 Investment in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter.

QYLD stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. 1,634,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,809,549. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $14.48 and a 12 month high of $18.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.95%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

