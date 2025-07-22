Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $656,000 Investment in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 21,803 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dorchester Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $871,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Dorchester Minerals by 137.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,375 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,860 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Performance

DMLP traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,433. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.59. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $25.84 and a 52-week high of $34.88.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 52.49%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.7258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $287,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,568.92. This represents a 20.83% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Dorchester Minerals Profile

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

