Garner Asset Management Corp Lowers Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EFR. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 118,650.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 36.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kane Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of EFR stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $11.95. 2,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,557. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.40 and a one year high of $13.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous — dividend of $0.05.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

