Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises 1.2% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank set a $100.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective (up previously from $103.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.94.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In other news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.24 per share, with a total value of $499,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 14,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.46. The stock had a trading volume of 668,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,607,405. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy producer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.74 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

