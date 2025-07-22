Garner Asset Management Corp Has $530,000 Stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,242 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 2,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $263.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.75.

NYSE UNP traded up $4.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $229.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,092. Union Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $204.66 and a fifty-two week high of $258.07. The company has a market cap of $137.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $227.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

