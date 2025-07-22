Garner Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Garner Asset Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Applied Materials by 972.2% during the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Trading Down 2.6%

AMAT stock traded down $5.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.51. The company had a trading volume of 988,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,086,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $224.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $946,580. This represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $220.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.74.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

