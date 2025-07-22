Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires New Shares in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 9,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 77,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 18,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. 533,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,883,424. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.62. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.41 and a twelve month high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.45.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

