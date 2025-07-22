Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires 73 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $314.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. This trade represents a 18.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $298.00. The stock had a trading volume of 115,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,896. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $239.20 and a 1-year high of $316.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.47 and its 200-day moving average is $270.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.61%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

