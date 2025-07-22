Gallacher Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gallacher Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its position in KLA by 527.3% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in KLA by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $937.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $850.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $754.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.54. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $945.87.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.08 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective (down from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $920.00 price objective (up from $870.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $950.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $852.56.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total value of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,164. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 10,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.30, for a total transaction of $7,381,006.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 78,740 shares in the company, valued at $53,803,042. The trade was a 12.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,860 shares of company stock worth $8,196,798. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

