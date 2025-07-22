FY2027 Earnings Forecast for TSE:CHP Issued By Desjardins

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, July 20th. Desjardins analyst L. Kalmar forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CHP. National Bank Financial raised shares of Choice Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 13th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Choice Properties REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Choice Properties REIT has a 52 week low of C$11.59 and a 52 week high of C$14.26.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

