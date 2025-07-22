Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,219,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,692,191,000 after purchasing an additional 642,776 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,885,531 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,214,203,000 after buying an additional 5,735,171 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,579,298 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,122,922,000 after buying an additional 688,240 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,502,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,123,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,055,524 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $916,037,000 after purchasing an additional 750,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. This trade represents a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 1.0%

FCX stock opened at $45.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $52.61.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.