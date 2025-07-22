Four Tree Island Advisory LLC Buys 11,333 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC boosted its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 232,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Jackson Financial makes up about 13.7% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Jackson Financial worth $19,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JXN. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 69,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Jackson Financial by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. now owns 36,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 55.1% in the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 200,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,796,000 after purchasing an additional 71,194 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jackson Financial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 493,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after buying an additional 45,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Jackson Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 140,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,803,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN stock opened at $87.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.33 and its 200-day moving average is $84.98. Jackson Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $115.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 84.90 and a beta of 1.47.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 1.73%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 310.68%.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Jackson Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jackson Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

