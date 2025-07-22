Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FTS. TD Securities assumed coverage on Fortis in a report on Friday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Fortis from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Desjardins began coverage on Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC raised Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of FTS traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.89. The stock had a trading volume of 97,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,000. Fortis has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.75.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fortis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,242,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,648,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,303,000 after buying an additional 2,503,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortis by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,257,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,082 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Fortis by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,922,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,278,000 after buying an additional 1,683,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Fortis by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,443,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,878,000 after buying an additional 1,316,394 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

