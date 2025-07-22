Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $15.13 Million Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Formidable Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,253 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 660 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $15,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. ODonnell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 817 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 134,130 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $77,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,036 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $807.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $846.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $628.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $690.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.37.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $712.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $442.65 and a 52 week high of $747.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.09 and a 200 day moving average of $638.61.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.69% and a net margin of 39.11%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 6,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total value of $4,532,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $46,181,574.40. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.13, for a total transaction of $9,670,686.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 118,279 shares in the company, valued at $82,928,955.27. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,437 shares of company stock valued at $105,068,570 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

