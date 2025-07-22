FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) Shares Purchased by Kennondale Capital Management LLC

Kennondale Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 1,074.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,557 shares during the quarter. FMC makes up 1.4% of Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kennondale Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,291,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $743,338,000 after purchasing an additional 180,766 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FMC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,375,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,714,000 after purchasing an additional 321,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FMC by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,559,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,008,000 after buying an additional 977,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FMC by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,452,000 after buying an additional 54,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,286,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,131,000 after buying an additional 707,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.46. 106,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. FMC Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $68.55.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. FMC had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FMC Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FMC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FMC from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.15.

FMC Company Profile

(Free Report)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

