Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Sells 12,070 Shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,070 shares during the period. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF makes up about 2.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF were worth $5,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JMEE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,528,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,410,000 after buying an additional 427,626 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $63,618,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 443,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,205 shares during the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 396,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,218,000 after acquiring an additional 61,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 365,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,461,000 after buying an additional 29,539 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JMEE opened at $60.69 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Small & Mid Cap Enhanced Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.32.

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

