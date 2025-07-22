Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Purchases 71 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,333 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its stake in Oracle by 17.1% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,061 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 24,051 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 2.0% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,690,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsman Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $456,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $156.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $241.27 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

