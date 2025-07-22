Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 1.2% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 34,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:JEPQ opened at $54.86 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $58.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.21 and a 200-day moving average of $53.60. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.4942 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $5.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.81%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

