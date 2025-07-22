Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Has $754,000 Stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its position in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 9,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM opened at $153.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.91 and its 200 day moving average is $145.65. 3M Company has a 12-month low of $101.77 and a 12-month high of $164.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. 3M had a return on equity of 96.48% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MMM

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 7,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.02, for a total value of $1,179,493.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,127 shares in the company, valued at $913,045.54. The trade was a 56.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $1,151,202.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,654,663.64. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

3M Profile

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.