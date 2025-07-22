Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in U. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Unity Software by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,123,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,335,000 after buying an additional 625,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,886,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,320,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,769,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,208,000 after purchasing an additional 84,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,387,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shlomo Dovrat sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 189,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,674,560.89. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark Barrysmith sold 1,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $32,655.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 464,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,999,215.60. The trade was a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,276,809 shares of company stock valued at $31,561,623. 3.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Unity Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $31.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Unity Software from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

Unity Software Price Performance

Shares of U opened at $35.45 on Tuesday. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.02 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.89.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.19. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 25.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

