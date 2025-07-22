First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Shares Purchased by Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors boosted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 270,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,736 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 355,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 17,605 shares during the period. Lunt Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. now owns 255,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,326,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 52,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 19,972 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 702,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 38,129 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $24.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

About First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

