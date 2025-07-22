Fintech Stocks To Research – July 20th

MercadoLibre, UP Fintech, and Rocket Companies are the three Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to innovate or streamline financial services, such as payments, lending, insurance, wealth management and blockchain applications. These firms often operate online platforms or apps, employing data analytics, artificial intelligence and digital tools to make transactions faster, cheaper and more accessible than traditional banks. Investors buy fintech stocks to tap into the rapid digitization and growth of the financial-services industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $62.43 on Friday, hitting $2,413.57. The stock had a trading volume of 319,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,965. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,579.78 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22. The firm has a market cap of $122.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.36, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,492.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,184.50.

UP Fintech (TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Limited provides online brokerage services focusing on Chinese investors. The company has developed a brokerage platform, which allows investor to trade stocks, options, warrants, and other financial instruments that can be accessed through its APP and website. It offers brokerage and value-added services, including investor education, community engagement, and IR platform services.

NASDAQ TIGR traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $10.58. The company had a trading volume of 16,633,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. UP Fintech has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $14.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.99. The company had a trading volume of 11,541,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -466.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.62. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $13.01.

