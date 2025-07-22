Financial Survey: China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY) versus SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) and China Coal Energy (OTCMKTS:CCOZY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SunCoke Energy and China Coal Energy.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 China Coal Energy 1 0 0 0 1.00

SunCoke Energy presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.81%. Given SunCoke Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SunCoke Energy is more favorable than China Coal Energy.

Dividends

Earnings & Valuation

SunCoke Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. China Coal Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. SunCoke Energy pays out 44.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. China Coal Energy pays out 28.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. SunCoke Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. SunCoke Energy is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares SunCoke Energy and China Coal Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy $1.88 billion 0.40 $95.90 million $1.09 8.07 China Coal Energy $27.30 billion 0.59 $2.85 billion $3.98 6.07

China Coal Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy. China Coal Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SunCoke Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

SunCoke Energy has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Coal Energy has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.4% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of SunCoke Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SunCoke Energy and China Coal Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy 4.95% 13.40% 5.61% China Coal Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SunCoke Energy beats China Coal Energy on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers. In addition, it owns and operates cokemaking facilities in the United States and Brazil. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

About China Coal Energy

China Coal Energy Company Limited primarily engages in the coal production and trading and coal chemical businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers polyolefin, methanol, urea, and other coal chemical products. It is also involved in the coal mining equipment manufacturing, pithead power generation, and other activities. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China Coal Energy Company Limited operates as a subsidiary of China National Coal Group Co., Ltd.

