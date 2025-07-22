Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 296.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 72,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 105,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,872 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after acquiring an additional 40,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CEF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.47. 51,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,471. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.56.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

