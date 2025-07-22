Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.9% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $3,017,750,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 21,191.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,408,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $904,746,000 after buying an additional 5,382,847 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Chevron by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after buying an additional 1,440,808 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,471,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,027,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,176,579,000 after acquiring an additional 964,426 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.31.

Chevron Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of CVX traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,287,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,566,063. Chevron Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.68. The firm has a market cap of $261.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

