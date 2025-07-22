Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Buys 31,558 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 123,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,558 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up about 2.1% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6,969.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,162,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,787,000 after buying an additional 2,131,813 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,927,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 86.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,675,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,782 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.57 and a 12-month high of $61.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 295.44% and a net margin of 43.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MO. Citigroup boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Altria Group

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.