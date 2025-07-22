Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 118.5% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 240.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.76 on Tuesday, reaching $288.00. 345,053 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,106. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $280.27 and its 200-day moving average is $273.87. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $219.19 and a one year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

