Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 53 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 321.8% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 210.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 23,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after acquiring an additional 16,203 shares in the last quarter. North Forty Two & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. North Forty Two & Co. now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF stock traded up $3.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $245.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,268. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $234.11 and a twelve month high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day moving average of $255.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.