Financial Partners Group Inc Sells 179,178 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc lessened its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 77.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,178 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF worth $4,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XMHQ. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF during the first quarter worth $27,231,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 156.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 289,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,483,000 after buying an additional 176,416 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,931,000 after buying an additional 146,209 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,798,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,075,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 91,276 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of XMHQ traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.85. The stock had a trading volume of 67,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,662. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $80.60 and a 52 week high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.