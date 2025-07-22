Financial Partners Group Inc Makes New Investment in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 59,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,062,000. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.4% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.95% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,802,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 4,627.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 270,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 264,670 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 145,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,046,000 after buying an additional 49,349 shares during the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 86,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after acquiring an additional 24,804 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 5.9%

VFMO stock traded up $9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.87. The stock had a trading volume of 45,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,701. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.12. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

