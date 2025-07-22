Financial Partners Group Inc Invests $417,000 in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ)

Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:IQQQ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQQQ. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, Maxwell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $446,000.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Stock Performance

IQQQ stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,584. ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $45.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.90. The company has a market cap of $203.74 million, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.21.

ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.1699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The ProShares Nasdaq-100 High Income ETF (IQQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on Nasdaq-100 stocks. The fund seeks to generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the Nasdaq-100 Index over the long term.

