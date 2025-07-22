Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 518.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,985 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $179,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Planning Associates INC. NH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1%

NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $139.70. 197,939 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,055,977. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.55 and a 200-day moving average of $128.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.