Financial Partners Group Inc Has $31.55 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF makes up approximately 4.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc owned approximately 0.19% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $31,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEF. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Integrity Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $731,000. WT Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,448,000. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $309.71. 57,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,033. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $232.57 and a one year high of $311.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.82.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

