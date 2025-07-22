Financial Partners Group Inc Has $1.71 Million Position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.17% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,615,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 846,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 102,245 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 42,540.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, DKM Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,447,000.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Trading Down 3.0%

Shares of BATS:SYLD traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.18. 50,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,493. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $54.75 and a 52 week high of $76.95. The company has a market cap of $964.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

