Financial Partners Group Inc Grows Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $315.52. 5,419,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,357,425. The company has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $306.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.34.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

