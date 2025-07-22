Financial Partners Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,056,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $873,000. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of IXN traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.42. 38,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,602. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $63.58 and a twelve month high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.91.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

