Financial Partners Group Inc Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Financial Partners Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,970 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc owned 0.09% of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2,155.6% during the first quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 55,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 52,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ DWAS traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.22. 5,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,108. The company has a market cap of $655.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.13. Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $66.94 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

