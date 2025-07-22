Financial Partners Group Inc Buys 35,361 Shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC)

Financial Partners Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,361 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $6,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $226,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $198,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth $306,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 2,748.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period.

FELC stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 279,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,329. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.57. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a one year low of $26.90 and a one year high of $35.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

