Financial Partners Group Inc Acquires Shares of 3,816 American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Financial Partners Group Inc bought a new position in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.14% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Slagle Financial LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 95,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after buying an additional 16,426 shares during the last quarter. BXM Wealth LLC increased its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF by 16.8% in the first quarter. BXM Wealth LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,550,000.

Get American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF alerts:

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Price Performance

FDG stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.65. The company had a trading volume of 6,690 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.36. The stock has a market cap of $322.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.29.

American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.