Financial Contrast: China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY) vs. Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI)

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) and China BlueChemical (OTCMKTS:CBLUY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Intrepid Potash has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China BlueChemical has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intrepid Potash and China BlueChemical”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intrepid Potash $254.69 million 1.81 -$212.85 million ($15.89) -2.18 China BlueChemical $1.66 billion 0.47 $149.01 million N/A N/A

China BlueChemical has higher revenue and earnings than Intrepid Potash.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Intrepid Potash and China BlueChemical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intrepid Potash 1 0 0 0 1.00 China BlueChemical 0 0 0 0 0.00

Intrepid Potash presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 45.18%. Given Intrepid Potash’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intrepid Potash is more favorable than China BlueChemical.

Profitability

This table compares Intrepid Potash and China BlueChemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intrepid Potash -75.09% 0.31% 0.26% China BlueChemical N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.1% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Intrepid Potash shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intrepid Potash beats China BlueChemical on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intrepid Potash

(Get Free Report)

Intrepid Potash, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement. It also provides Trio, a specialty fertilizer that delivers potassium, sulfate, and magnesium in a single particle; water for oil and gas services industry; salt for various markets, including animal feed, industrial applications, pool salt, and the treatment of roads and walkways for ice melting or to manage road conditions; magnesium chloride for use as a road treatment agent for deicing and dedusting; brines for use in oil and gas industry to support well workover and completion activities; and metal recovery salts. Intrepid Potash, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About China BlueChemical

(Get Free Report)

China BlueChemical Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells mineral fertilizers and chemical products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Urea, Phosphorus and Compound Fertiliser, Methanol, and Others segments. It offers urea, methanol, phosphorus fertilizers, including mono-ammonium phosphate, di-ammonium phosphate, compound fertilizers, and acrylonitrile. In addition, the company manufactures and sells bulk blending fertilizers and woven plastic bags. Further, it is involved in port operations; provision of transportation services, overseas shipping services; and trades in fertilizers, chemicals, and coal and coal products, as well as mining of coal. Additionally, the company engages in mining and processing of phosphate; and manufacturing and sale methyl methacrylate. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. China BlueChemical Ltd. is a subsidiary of China National Offshore Oil Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.