Financial Analysis: Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA)

Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) and Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano and Jones Soda’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Economico Mexicano 3.98% 7.86% 3.53% Jones Soda -51.13% -209.02% -77.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fomento Economico Mexicano and Jones Soda”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Economico Mexicano $42.88 billion 0.83 $1.28 billion $4.47 22.26 Jones Soda $19.16 million 1.11 -$9.90 million ($0.09) -2.03

Fomento Economico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Jones Soda. Jones Soda is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Economico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fomento Economico Mexicano and Jones Soda, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Economico Mexicano 0 3 2 0 2.40 Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 0.00

Fomento Economico Mexicano presently has a consensus target price of $107.45, indicating a potential upside of 7.97%. Given Fomento Economico Mexicano’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fomento Economico Mexicano is more favorable than Jones Soda.

Risk and Volatility

Fomento Economico Mexicano has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jones Soda has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fomento Economico Mexicano beats Jones Soda on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of collers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. Further, it operates small-box retail and food convenience chain stores in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands under the k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, and ok.) names, as well as pretzels under the Ditsch name. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and tetrahydrocannabinol infused cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand name. It also offers co-brand and private label products; fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime; food products; and other products comprising teas, lemonade, vitamin enhanced waters, hydration beverages, and naturally flavored sparkling waters. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, and directly to national and regional retail accounts, as well as in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, sandwich shops, and burger restaurants; sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items; and licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

